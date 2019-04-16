Meet alliantgroup's Elementary Science Teacher Award nominees

HOUSTON - alliantgroup is a professional services firm that specializes in helping mid-market companies remain competitive and keeping technical talent within the U.S.

But it is their charitable services, with the Houston Independent School District, that has caught our attention.

We recently visited six elementary schools to meet the teachers who were nominated for the alliantgroup's Elementary Science Teacher Award.

"They [child students] are capable of a whole lot more than what people think," said Mr. Jones. "If it's fun and engaging, I think that is where a lot of the learning occurs."

The six 2018 Elementary Science Teacher Award finalists are:

Deidre Rickets, Stevens Elementary School – Achieve 180 Region

Crystal Williams, Hartsfield Elementary School – Southern Region

Sara Rodriguez, Shearn Elementary School – Northern Region

Denise Conway, Helms Elementary School – Northwestern Region

Anthony Jones, T.H. Rogers Elementary School – Western Region

Minerva Perez, Burnet Elementary School – Eastern Region

