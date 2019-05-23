Cool Schools Winner: Santa Fe ISD

HOUSTON - Congrats to one of our Cool Schools winners, Santa Fe ISD!

We had more than 28,000 viewers vote in the contest, sponsored by Go Public Gulf Coast.

Santa Fe Independent School District won their group with 1,327 votes!

"This community is very close," said Santa Fe High School Principal Rachel Blundell. "After what we've been through, we're even closer."

Houston Life Correspondent Dee Brown went to visit Santa Fe High School and see what makes it such a Cool School.

You can watch the video above to learn more about their resilience and strength, and for more information on all of Houston's Cool Schools, visit GoPublicGulfCoast.com.

Sponsored by: Go Public Gulf Coast

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.