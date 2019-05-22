Cool Schools Winner: Angleton ISD

HOUSTON - Congrats to one of our Cool Schools winners, Angleton ISD!

We had more than 28,000 viewers vote in the contest, sponsored by Go Public Gulf Coast.

Angleton Independent School District won their group with 1,928 votes!

"Angleton ISD has always had such a warm feeling," said Southside Elementary Teacher Justin Collard.

Houston Life Correspondent Dee Brown went to visit Southside and see what makes it such a Cool School.

You can watch the video above to learn more about their National School of Character distinction, and for more information on all of Houston's Cool Schools, visit GoPublicGulfCoast.com.

