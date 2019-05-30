Cool Schools winner: Alief ISD

HOUSTON - With 4,471 votes, Alief Independent School District is one of our Cool Schools winners.

One of Alief ISD students visited the Houston Life studio to share what makes this district so special.

Fifteen-year-old Kelvin Tran has been educated in Alief ISD since prekindergarten and is now a computer whiz. He has earned multiple CompTIA certifications, making him one the youngest holders of these information technology certifications in the world.

“Alief just opened their Center for Advanced Careers this year. One of the programs there is information technology, and that’s where I get a load of equipment I get to practice on. I get to express my skills and just get even more practice than I do at home, which prepares me even more for these certifications,” said Kelvin, who just finish ninth grade at Elsik High School and who wants to be a chief Information officer of a large company.

Alief ISD is extremely proud of Kelvin, who represented his school at this year’s SkillsUSA Texas Championships and won first place in Information Technology Services.

To see Kelvin’s complete interview, watch the video above.

