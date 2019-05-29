Cool Schools Winner: Klein ISD

HOUSTON - With 3,306 votes, Klein Independent School District is one of our Cool Schools winners.

Students visited the Houston Life studio to share what makes them such a cool school.

It’s a special initiative supported by the district called Culture4Caring, which was born from the minds of students who wanted change after the Santa Fe school tragedy.

“I felt the need to take responsibility for my generation. For me, it was like a call to action where I just felt this impulsive need to be like, ‘Yes, we have to do this,’" said Teslyn De Leon, a Klein Collins High School student and president of Culture4Caring.

“It went from an idea to a vision to districtwide in literally a matter of a week,” said Courtney De Leon, a Klein Collins Teacher and district faculty sponsor, who supported the students and took their message to the district.

“I really like the fact that Klein ISD is trying to leave something memorable, something really important that’s going to make a change to all kids, no matter their age, race, gender, socioeconomic status,” said Marc Wynne, who is a senior student at Klein Oak High School.

To learn more about Culture4Caring, watch the video above.

