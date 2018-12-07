What it's like to dance as The Nutcracker Prince with The Houston Ballet

HOUSTON - What's it like to dance in the iconic role of The Nutcracker Prince?

Houston Life Host Derrick Shore caught up with The Prince himself, 26-year-old soloist Harper Watters.

Watters danced as The Nutcracker Prince for the first time last year, and is excited to reprise the role this year back at The Wortham Theater.

"It does feel incredible to be back at The Wortham stage," said Watters. "The production we're dancing right now was created for that space."

Watters said to be a part of the production, you need to stay on your toes.

"We are constantly changing [roles] from show to show - different costumes, different dancers different partners."

In addition to dancing the part of The Nutcracker Prince, Watters can also be seen dancing in many other roles, including as a butler in the party scene or a lizard.

The Houston Ballet's annual production of The Nutcracker runs through December 29.

You can find tickets and more information on the production by visiting their website.

