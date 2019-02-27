TSU's debate team celebrates coach for 7 decades of service

HOUSTON - Even though he's preparing to turn 100 years old this summer, Texas Southern University's internationally renowned Head Coach Emeritus, Dr. Thomas F. Freeman is still cultivating the minds of curious college students.
"The debate team provides an opportunity for total development," said Dr. Freeman. "Many a person, who has heard the debate team, has said in their own mind, 'That's where I want to go. I want to be apart of the debate team of Texas Southern University.'"
Dr. Freeman loves to share why he has dedicated over 7 decades of his life to teaching students more than just how to debate.
To hear more about Dr. Freeman and the Texas Southern University debate team, you can watch the video above, or visit their website.
