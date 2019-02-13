Theremin 101: The musical instrument you can play without touch

HOUSTON - Theremin is musical instrument that it is played without physical contact. You can see it, you can hear it, but you can't touch it. How is that possible, you wonder? Carolina Eyck can explain. She’s a one-of-a-kind performer and is considered one of the most recognizable Theremin players in the world.

“You see it, there’s air and nothing else, but when I turn on my instrument and move my hand in front of this antenna, I can hear a sound .The way it works is, we have the pitch here on the side and the volume on the other side, and if I go away from this antenna the volume gets louder and the way we can play scales is with precise positions of the hand,” explained Eyck, who is based in Leipzig, Germany and it’s considered the queen of Theremin.

She also shared how she started playing this instrument, which is so unique and unusual at the same time.

“I started in violin and piano, and then my parents bought me this Theremin and I started to play the Theremin when I was seven years old. I got lessons in the beginning and at some point when I was 15 or 16 I developed my own playing technique,” said Eyck, who is Houston for two special performances with the Apollo Chamber Players on Friday, Feb. 15 at the University of Houston, Clear Lake and on Saturday Feb. 16 at MATCH in Midtown.

To see the full interview and performance, see the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.