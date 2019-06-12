Houston Family Fun: Alley Theatre's 'Three Musketeers'

HOUSTON - Adventure, comedy and a bit of romance. This especial mix makes “The Three Musketeers” a timeless story perfectly suited for the whole family. And a new adaption of the 17th-century-set tale is playing now at The Alley Theatre.

Stanley Andrew Jackson III and Victoria Valentine, cast members of The Alley Theatre's "Three Musketeers," stopped by our studio to share details on this action and humor-packed summer production.

“There is so much humor. I think the show has a lovely quality where it goes in and out of very serious moments, but also moments where you can really allow kids to laugh, but also grownups to laugh," said Jackson, who plays the main character who encounters the greatest heroes of the day – Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, the famous musketeers.

“My character is D’Artagnan. He is a young man who has a dream to become a musketeer so he goes from his small hometown to Paris to become a musketeer with his sister,” said Jackson, who had previous sword training before taking on this character.

“Sabine, D’Artagnan's sister, also has a dream of fighting alongside her brother and defending the king and queen’s honor. She wants the biggest life that she can get,” Valentine said about her empowering role.

"The Three Musketeers” is playing through June 30.

For tickets and show times, call 713-220-5700 or visit their website: alleytheatre.org

Sponsored by The Alley Theatre.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.