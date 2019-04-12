The 32nd Annual Art Car Parade rolls into town this weekend

HOUSTON - It's a celebration of all cars weird, wacky, and wonderful.

The 32nd Annual Houston Art Car Parade rolls into town this weekend.

More than 250 art cars will drive through Houston Saturday, April 13th, with free activities for the entire family starting at 11 a.m.

Entries come from all over the country to take part in the oldest and largest gathering of art cars in the world.

The rules? Anything goes, as long as it's on wheels.

Houston Life brought in artist Kimi Bainter's "Wrinkles the Hairless Kitty" art car into the studio to give us an early look.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public, rain or shine.

All the information including tickets to the Legendary Art Car Ball and the VIPit Experience can be found at www.thehoustonartcarparade.com.

