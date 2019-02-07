Step inside Houston's newest Instagrammable hot spot

HOUSTON - Get ready to take your social media game to the next level!

The Whimsy World's grand opening is this Saturday, February 9.

It features more than 10 interactive, colorful art installations throughtout an almost 5,000 square foot gallery.

"I got a little bored with traditional art shows and I really wanted people to experience my art in a different way," said local artist and The Whimsy World creator Shelbi Nicole.

The gallery is located at 810 Richey Street and will be open through February 28, 2019.

You can find more information on times and ticket pricing by visiting their website.

