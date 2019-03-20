'Side Show': The new musical at Queensbury Theatre

HOUSTON - The new musical at Queensbury Theatre is called “Side Show” and tells the true story of conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton. They had a successful career during the Great Depression, and their physical bond brought them fame but denied them love.

Actresses Teresa Zimmerman and Holland Vavra play the main roles and shared what brought them to be part of this beautiful production.

“I loved the music. There is nothing better than sing to strong females. Just belt it out onstage and we are really fortunate to do that. I think also the story is one that needs to be told, especially this new revised version of 'Side Show', it talks more about what actually happened, the unfortunate exploitation of the twins, their journey to find love outside of their physical bond that they have and realizing ultimately that they’ve accepted themselves and that they will always have each other. So there is a universal message of love in that story, that is so good,” said Zimmerman.

The show runs from March 28-April 14.

You can find more information and purchase tickets for at QueensburyTheatre.org

To watch the complete interview and see their musical performance, see the video above.

This article is sponsored by: Queensbury Theatre

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.