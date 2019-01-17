Preview of new comedy play: "Breaking Out of Sunset Place"

HOUSTON - The Houston theater scene is hotter than ever, and there is a world premiere coming up at the Queensbury Theatre that has something for everyone. It’s a funny and heartfelt story called “Breaking Out of Sunset Place” and it will debut onstage on Jan. 24.

Playwright Patricia Barry Rumble and Executive Director Marley Singletary stopped by our studio to give us a sneak preview of the new production.

“It’s two best friends and one ran out of money and the other one, her daughter is trying to take over so decide to break out of Sunset Place. And the third one finds out that they are going, nobody likes her but if they don’t take her, she’s going to tell,” said Rumble.

The ladies of Sunset Place represent a group of mature people who are often not represented on the stage and were actually inspired by real life.

“I’m half-Cajun, I grew up on Beaumont, Texas, so, one of the characters is Cajun and hiding her identity, her heritage. Another, I went to Georgia quite a bit, so the other one has a Georgia accent, and it’s fun to work with those kind of characters. The sounds are different and they are very southern,” said Rumble, who doesn’t take all the credit for the success of the play.

“The director, the actors, It’s a collaborative experience. It’s just amazing what they do and bring themselves to the characters,” said Rumble.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Sponsored by Queensbury Theatre.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.