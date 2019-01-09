Music lessons for all ages and levels

HOUSTON - From performances in New York City to Venice and soon, London, the Vivaldi Music Academy has created a musical environment in which students of all ages have the opportunity to develop social, cognitive and life skills along with a lifelong passion for music.

"Music is one of those vehicles that can help children express themselves and reach what they want to reach," said Uma Pavlovic, co-owner of the Vivaldi Music Academy.

The Academy was first opened in August, 2013, but has now expanded to 3 total locations around town.

