Mother-son duo create some of Houston's best street art

HOUSTON - Alex Roman Jr. aka "Donkeeboy" grew up inspired by his mother's paintings.

Today, he's one of Houston's most recognized street artists, painting murals for the Astros, 8th Wonder Brewery, Shipley's Donuts and many more.

After her son's popularity exploded, Sylvia Roman thought it was only fitting to start going by "Donkeemom."

They work on their own projects, but most of the time you can find Donkeeboy and Donkeemom collaborating on murals around Houston.

"She's my best friend," said Alex. "To me, family is everything. She raised me, she's the one that led me to become an artist. So in my eyes it's like the perfect scenario. It's like I'm living the dream."

Photo of Donkeeboy and Donkeemom courtesy of Tucker Cascadden.

