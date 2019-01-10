Meet the talented performers from Cirque du Soleil Luzia

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - Cirque du Soleil Luzia opens in Houston tonight, January 10th.

This impressive production transports audiences into a Mexican dreamland, and features 44 artists from 15 countries.

Houston Life hosts Derrick Shore & Courtney Zavala recently traveled to Mexico City to meet some of these incredibly skilled performers and give their talents a try.

You can watch a part of their experience in the video above, and see the entire show through February 24th at the Sam Houston Race Park.

You can find more information and purchase tickets by visiting their website.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.