Local theater uplifts minority artists in Houston community

HOUSTON - Since 1976, the historic Ensemble Theater has helped cultivate Houston’s eclectic art scene.
“We believe the work that we do must represent the community that we serve," said Eileen Morris, Artistic Director. “It was about being able to have a space for artists to perfect their craft and that the stories of African Americans could be told."
Morris began working at the Ensemble in 1982.
She's since worked tirelessly to make sure minorities are represented in the local arts community.
To hear more about Morris and the Ensemble Theatre, you can watch the video above, or visit their website.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.