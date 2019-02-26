HL Arts

Local theater uplifts minority artists in Houston community

The Ensemble Theatre has been showcasing local talent since the 1970's

By Sir Black - Houston Life editor, Katie Meyers - Executive Producer, Houston Life

HOUSTON - Since 1976, the historic Ensemble Theater has helped cultivate Houston’s eclectic art scene.

“We believe the work that we do must represent the community that we serve," said Eileen Morris, Artistic Director. “It was about being able to have a space for artists to perfect their craft and that the stories of African Americans could be told."

Morris began working at the Ensemble in 1982.

She's since worked tirelessly to make sure minorities are represented in the local arts community.

