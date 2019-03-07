Inside the costume shop at the Houston Ballet

HOUSTON - A world-class ballet requires a world-class costume department!

There's an entire team of skilled professionals responsible for making the beautiful costume designs come to life for each of the Houston Ballet's shows.

In the video above, Derrick Shore takes you behind the scenes for a look inside the costume shop.

And don't forget to go see Robbins: A Centennial Celebration today through March 10.

You can find more information and purchase tickets at HoustonBallet.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston Ballet.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.