Houston photographer brings back old-timey tintype portraits

HOUSTON - Ditch your camera phones and leave your laptops behind, the 1850's are making a comeback!

Sort of...tintype photography, the old-timey photo technique where an image is printed on thin slates of metal, is seeing a resurgence in popularity.

Houston photographer Laura Burlton is a local tintype photographer that creates beautifully executed portraits using a mix of cameras and lenses from the 1850's to 1950's.

Burlton makes the chemicals she uses to develop her pictures by hand, which include a mix of ether, collodion, bromide, silver nitrate and more.

A traditional chemical they used back in the 1850's was cyanide, but Burlton prefers a less lethal set of chemicals for the same job today.

An example of one of Laura Burlton's tintype photographs.

