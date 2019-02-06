Houston Life spotlights local producer

HOUSTON - Memorial High School alum Mike Stolaroff shares his experience growing up in Houston and how he got in the film industry. Today, he shares his latest film "DriverX," the story of a middle-aged man who signs up as a ride-sharing driver to help support his wife and daughter.
“I saw ‘Clerks’ at the Houston Film Festival in 94’ and thought, ‘I’m going to do that, I got the money saved up for it. I’m going to make a film like that’ and that’s really when I went off to la to do that.” – Mark Stolaroff
For more information about “DriverX” click here.
