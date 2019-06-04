Former Houston Oiler hits the big stage

HOUSTON - He's an NFL legend, former Houston Oiler, Heisman Trophy winner, actor and the list goes on.

Eddie George shares his journey from the field to being under the bright lights on stage.

Broadway's Tony Award-Winning "CHICAGO" musical starts tonight and runs through Sunday at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $35. Use promo code "HOULIFE" for 25% off all shows except Saturday night.

For more information, click here

