Discover The Ensemble Theatre's Young Performers Program

HOUSTON -

With the Ensemble Theatre's Young Performers summer program underway, director/choreographer Patdro Harris and actress Jayla McDonald stoppped by to discuss how the program can sharpen your child’s acting technique, as well as strengthen technical theater skills.

"They work on acting skills, dance, singing and the technical elements behind the stage," said director and choreographer Patdro Harris. "So, you get all those elements wrapped in one."

For more information on how to get your young thespian envolved with one of this year's summer sessions, click here.

