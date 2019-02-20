Conversations with a Cirque du Soleil contortionist

MEXICO CITY - Aleksei Goloborodko has one of the most unusual jobs in the world.

At 22 years old, he spends his days tying himself in knots... literally.

Aleksei performs one of the most jaw-dropping acts in Cirque du Soleil's Luzia.

"Before the show I warm up for 40 minutes," said Aleksei. "I need to warm up each part of the body – feet, knees, hip, lower back, upper back, shoulders, everything."

He started practicing contortion at just four years old.

