Christmas sounds by Viva Vocé Victorian carolers

HOUSTON - Many of the Christmas carols that we sing today originated during Victorian times, that’s why the job of Victorian carolers is in high demand each holiday season.

“We start getting ready right after Labor Day. We meet on Monday night at my home and we just rehearse and get ready for the season, and the season starts right before Thanksgiving,” said Mary Morris, director of Viva Vocé Victorian Carolers, the group founded in 1989 that sings popular carols we've all come to know and love.

She also explained where you can find the sounds of these Victorian carolers around Houston.

“We perform in private parties in people’s home, country clubs, corporate event and tree lighting ceremonies,” said Morris.

For more details on Viva Voce Victorian carolers, see the full clip above.

