5 reasons to see 'Murder on the Orient Express' at Houston's Alley Theatre

HOUSTON - Hop on board the Orient Express, because one of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery stories is now playing on the Houston stage at Alley Theatre.

Cast members Elizabeth Bunch and Jay Sullivan stopped by Houston Life with details on the plot-twisting summer production of “Murder on the Orient Express” and five reasons why you can’t miss it.

It’s a classic story that has thrilled mystery lovers for ages.

“A group of people are taking off in one of the most elegant and palatial modes of transportation of the age. A crazy group of people, everybody is so distinct and distinctive, and all the sudden the greatest detective in the world has arrived, as well, and then there’s a murder on board. So, all the elements come together,” said Sullivan about the story that shows detective Hercule Poirot trying to solve the mystery in a train full of suspects when each passenger on the train has an alibi.

It’s an amazing adaptation of the popular Christie novel.

“This particular Agatha Christie (story), a lot of people know because there have been movies recently. This production is adapted by Ken Ludwig, and he’s got his own style and take to it,” said Bunch about the play where everyone is a suspect.

The fun and streaking dialects on stage.

“We worked with an incredible dialect coach who trained us up on what we were specifically doing,” said Sullivan about their preparation to get right the different dialects for the American, French, Italian, Swedish and English nationalities of train passengers.

The sleek and modern set includes a train car.

“This particular show, it’s really fun for us because we are using the stage in a way we have not before. The train is sort of flowing. So, we are at the same level as the middle of the audience. Everyone in the theater is getting an equal experience because we are more in your face, we are way up in the air. And then we also use the stage. It’s a thrust theater, so we come down way close to the stage,” said Bunch.

It’s a great way to escape the summer heat.

Catching a play at the Alley Theatre is not only a summer tradition, it’s also a way to get cool comfort during the hottest month of the year.

Tickets for “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” start at $28, and the play runs through Aug. 25.

To get tickets and showtimes, call 713-220-5700 or visit the website AlleyTheatre.org.

