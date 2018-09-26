Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Arturo Alvarez

HOUSTON - Pupusas, tamales and yuca. These are a few dishes that Arturo Alvarez says reminds him of his culture.

Arturo was born in Houston to El Salvadorian parents. After long hours of playing soccer at Bear Creek Park, he dreamed of becoming a soccer player.

This dream came true for Arturo when he was drafted by the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer. He soon went to play for his national team of El Salvador -- a feeling that Arturo says he can't really describe.

Now, Arturo is finally calling Houston home again. He plays for the Houston Dynamo and you can catch him in action tonight at 7PM as they battle in the U.S. Open Cup Final.

