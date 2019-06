HOUSTON - June is National Pet Preparedness Month and preparing your pet for a disaster today might save his or her life tomorrow.

Julie Kuenstle with Houston SPCA recently stopped by with a disaster preparedness checklist.

If you need to evacuate, your pets need to evacuate.” –Julie Kuenstle



You can download your own checklist below or find it at houstonspca.org.

