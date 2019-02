HOUSTON - "Tina" is ready to find a loving family.

She's available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

"Tina" is a three-month-old terrier mix.

"She will settle right when she's comfortable and feels safe. She's going to be an awesome family dog," said Lisa Tynan with the Houston SPCA.

To learn more about pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.