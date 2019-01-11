Help "Princess" find a new home

HOUSTON - "Princess" was rescued by Houston SPCA animal cruelty investigators.

She was taken from the home, because her owners weren't providing her with proper medical care.

"We had to shave her down, cause she was totally matted. She could barely move her legs, covered in mats and that's why she's wearing this little jacket," explained Lisa Tynan with the Houston SPCA.

Princess is a seven-year-old Shih Tzu.

She's available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

To learn more about pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

