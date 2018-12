HOUSTON - Looking for a new furry friend to add to your family?

"Poppy" is available for adoption and ready to go home with a loving family.

“She’s settling in here, so she’s only about three-months-old,” explained Lisa Tynan with the Houston SPCA.

To learn more about pet adoptions with the Houston SPCA, click here.

Sponsored by the Houston SPCA

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.