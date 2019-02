HOUSTON - "Jam" is available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

She's only nine-weeks-old.

"Jam" and her brother "Jelly" were brought in to the Houston SPCA with their mother.

"The best thing about this little tortie is, if you can get up close to her face, is she's got a mustache you can see here," said Lisa Tynan with the Houston SPCA.

To learn more about pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

Sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.