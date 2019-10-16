Help give cancer the boot with this annual event

HOUSTON - The Boot Walk to End Cancer® is a fundraising walk for MD Anderson through the Texas Medical Center.

One hundred percent of funds raised will support the mission of MD Anderson and its groundbreaking research.

Walkers are encouraged to wear their favorite boots to symbolize giving cancer the boot.

Visit mdanderson.org/bootwalk for more information and to register.

This article sponsored by MD Anderson's Boot Walk to End Cancer®.

