HOUSTON - "Gabby" is part of a litter of puppies that are available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

“She’s one of eight, and she’s the runt, so if you can imagine life has been a little rough for this baby," said Lisa Tynan with the Houston SPCA.

For more information on pet adoptions, click here.

Sponsored by the Houston SPCA

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.