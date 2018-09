HOUSTON - Looking to add a furry friend to the family? The Houston SPCA has hundreds of animals up for adoption right now, including "Jewel."

This eight-week-old pup was all by herself on the streets when she was rescued by the Houston SPCA's 24-hour Injured Animal Rescue Ambulance.

