Help "Eclipse" find a new home

HOUSTON - Meet "Eclipse." She's an eight-week-old Schnorkie (Schnauzer/Yorkie mix).

This cute little dog is available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

"Eclipse" and her mom, "Luna," came in when their owners got divorced.

“The good news is though, because she’s such a fabulous puppy, she is going to find a home instantly," said Lisa Tynan with the Houston SPCA.

To learn more about pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

