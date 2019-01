HOUSTON - "Crockett" is ready to find a loving home.

He's available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

“He’s around 20 pounds, maybe a little more, he’s only three months old,” said Lisa Tynan, Houston SPCA.

This cutie is very social and loving.

To learn more about pet adoptions, log on to www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

