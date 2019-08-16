Help 'clear the shelters' at the Houston SPCA

HOUSTON - Looking for a new furry friend?

KPRC 2 has teamed up with local shelters, like the Houston SPCA, to help adoptable pets find new homes as part of NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters initiative.

This nationwide pet adoption event is happening on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The Houston SPCA will be hosting families looking for adoptable dogs and cats at their new campus from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

We just can’t wait for everybody to come in and help us clear the shelters, and really this whole initiative, really is about just raising awareness, just making people think about the importance of pet adoption,” said Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

There will also be pup-cones (for dogs who just got adopted), free snow cones from Kona Ice and free adoption gift bags for all new adopters.

During the event, one lucky winner will receive free pet food for a year from Hill’s Pet Nutrition. You must register at the Houston SPCA on Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Restrictions do apply.

Dr. Farias, a veterinarian from Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be there to answer questions about pet nutrition and general pet health.

All Houston SPCA Adoption Packages include: microchip, spay or neuter, up-to-date vaccinations, free post-exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and sample size dog or cat food.

The Houston SPCA’s new campus for all animals is located at 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, TX 77024.

For more information, click here or call 713-869-7722.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

