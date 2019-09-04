H-E-B Brand Days helps Houston-area shoppers save big on H-E-B products

HOUSTON - H-E-B is known for featuring the best of the best when it comes to "made in Texas" products.

For one week only, shoppers will be able to save 10% or more on H-E-B branded items throughout the store.

This special sale includes everything from fresh guacamole to sushi and tortillas made fresh in stores daily. It also includes H-E-B Organics, Cafe Ole, Cocinaware, fresh flowers and plants, Healthy Living, H-E-B Baby, Our Finest, Heritage Ranch and Kodi.

"If you are really crafty about it, a great pro tip, go ahead and get your curbside and delivery order in, load up on H-E-B branded products, set it up for next day pick-up or delivery, or a few days down the road, and you'll actually get that service for free, that convenience for free, you'll still save your 10% off," said Joe Casiano with H-E-B.

This article is sponsored by H-E-B.

