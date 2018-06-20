Grocery Deals with the Coupon Contessa (Week of June 18,2018)

HOUSTON - Nora Kapche, The Coupon Contessa, shares her best deals at the grocery store this week.

Nora's deals are below:

H-E-B - Total Savings At Least $22

- Beef roast is on sale for $2.49 per pound save up to $2.02/lb (5 Pound Beef Roast Save $10.10)

- Split chicken breasts on sale for $1 /pound – Save 79 cents / lb (5 pounds package Save $3.95)

- Buy 1 Mi Tienda Coconut Water get 1 free – Save $1 per can

- Buy H-E-B fully cooked meatballs ($5.88) and get H-E-B organics pasta (Save $1.28) and H-E-B Pasta Sauce (Save $1.89) FREE FREE FREE = Savings of $3.17.

- Buy 5 Snickers, M&M's, Twix or Milky Way bars - Get 5 Free. Save $3.80 (79 cents each)

Kroger - Save $30!

- Boneless Half Pork Loin for 99 cents per pound - Save up to $2 / lb (2 lb Pork Loin Save $4)

- 87 cent per pound Yellow Peaches – Save $1 / lb (2 lbs Save $2)

- 88 cents each large pineapple – Save $1 to $2 each

- 2 days only Friday and Saturday – Stock Up!

- 99 cents each

- With Digital Coupon and Kroger Card

- Use up to 5 times each in one transaction

- Post Cereals selected Varieties – Regular Price $2.99 (Save $2 per Box = $10 in Savings)

- Kroger Cheese selected Varieties – Regular Price $2.59 each (Save $1.60 per package = $8)

- 10/$10 Kraft macaroni and cheese and Startkist Tuna – Regular Price $1.59 each (Save $5.90 per 10)

Sprouts - Save $10

- Red cherries for $1.77 per pound - Regular price is $4.99 / lb (Save $3.22 / lb)

- Red, white or yellow onions 2 pounds for $1

- Kettle Brand potato chips buy 1 bag get 2 bags FREE (Save up to $6.58!)

Aldi - Save at Least $5

- 89 cent Cantaloupe - Reg. Price $1.89 (Save $1 each)

- 33 cent Hass Avocado (Save 50 cents each)

- Live G free products on sale (save up to $2 per item)

