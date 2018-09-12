Grocery Deals (Sept. 12 - Sept. 17)

HOUSTON - The Coupon Contessa Nora Kapche shares her list of the top ways to save at the grocery store this week.

Deals of the week (September 12, 2018)

RANDALLS

Buy one Get One Free deals with Card: USDA Choice Beef Petite Sirloin Steak,Ozarka, Dr Pepper, Frozen Pizza, Ice cream, Cereal, Frozen Vegetables, Coffee, Cookies, Canned Beans, and even toilet paper are all buy one get one FREE!

Friday only: Get Progresso Soup 5 for $5

Saturday, Sunday and Monday Get EggLand's Best Eggs for 99 cents each and then use the 50 cent off coupon from last Sunday's paper to get a dozen eggs for 49 cents!

You will need your Randall's card to get all these deals.

KROGER:

Friday & Saturday Only with Card and Digital Coupon: 99 cent Kellogg's Cereal or Simple Truth Organic Apple Juice. 99 cent All Liquid Laundry Detergent 32 - 50 fl oz or All Mighty Packs 18 - 24 count

Use up to 5 times each in one Transaction

Buy one get one free Odwalla Juice 15.2 fl oz

Huge 10 for $10 Sale includes: Kraft Mac and Cheese, LaraBar, Kind Bars, Starkist Tuna, canned Tomatoes, Pasta, Frozen Vegetables and much more.

Look for the purple signs to get 3 times the fuel Points! That savings can pay off at the gas pumps!

H-E-B

Fresh H-E-B Prime 1 Boneless Beef Top Sirloin Steaks. $4.97 per pound Dave up to $3.02 per pound

87 cents per pound Red Seedless Grapes

H-E-B Bake Shop Split Top Honey Wheat Bread 2 for $2

Buy Keebler Club Crackers and get Free Austin Cracker Packs

H-E-B Savings Round Up: Spend $20 on select Unilever Products in one trip on any day from September 12 thru September 25, 2018 and get a $5 Coupon for your next shopping trip

SPROUTS

All Natural Choice 80% Lean Ground Beef $2.69 per pound

All Natural Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts $1.99 per pound

Hass Avocados 2 for $1

Strawberries 1 pound package 3 for $5

