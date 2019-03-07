Grab your girls and head outdoors

HOUSTON - From hiking to yoga, even fly fishing and spa treatments, there's something for everyone at the Women Who Wander Outdoor Retreat.

"We know that being in nature relieves stress, and so we've got [...] all kinds of opportunities to relieve stress together with some girlfriends," said Executive Director of the Texas Hill Country River Region, Annabell McNew.

Houston Life Viewers can take advantage of extended registration (through March 15), and a 10% discount by entering the code "HOUSTONLIFE."

The retreat benefits the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

