Go trick-or-treating on a nature trail in Houston

HOUSTON - It's the biggest family event of the year for the Houston Arboretum.

The ArBOOretum Fall Festival happens on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Children are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat along the Arboretum's Nature Trail.

They can collect candy and learn about the creatures that live there.

Other activities include train rides, live reptiles, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides and food trucks.

New this year, guests can enjoy a Halloween market, pumpkin patch with $5 pumpkins and unlimited photo opportunities, a spooky science show and a blood drive.

The event is free for Arboretum members. General admission is $15 with advance online purchase and $20 (ages 3 and up) the day of the event.

