Get2Know sports reporter Allie LaForce

HOUSTON - Turner sports reporter and host, Allie LaForce, stops by Houston Life to talk family, career and details on her foundation's upcoming event.

Here are three things you might not know about LaForce.

1. SHE'S MARRIED TO ASTROS PITCHER, JOE SMITH

We actually met [when] I was right out of college. We were both in Ohio. I was working in local TV in Cleveland [...]. He was playing for the Indians and he saw that I had played college basketball and challenged me to a game of basketball. [We] kept in touch after that point and just became great friends."

2. SHE'S FEATURED IN THE NBA 2K20 MY CAREER VIDEO GAME

I did grow up playing NBA 2K, [...] like Tiger Woods Golf and all that stuff, so to see yourself in one is cool."

3. SHE & HER HUSBAND STARTED THE HELPCUREHD FOUNDATION

It pays for families to have IVF (In Vitro) done to genetically test their embryos to eliminate Huntington's Disease from their family line forever. My husband's mother has it, he's at risk for it. We're going through it personally right now to have kids HD-free. So, every single penny raised pays for families in need to have HD-free babies."

To connect with Allie and for more information on the foundation's upcoming event, click here.

