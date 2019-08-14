Get2Know KPRC 2's Taniya Wright

HOUSTON - KPRC 2's newest team member, morning anchor Taniya Wright joins Derrick as guest co-host for the day.

Here are five things you might not know about Wright.

1. SHE LOVES THEATER

I've gone to Broadway [...] the West End, Hobby Center has some pretty good ones. I just saw Rent this past weekend.

2. SHE'S FROM TAMPA, FLORIDA

I graduated from the University of South Florida. Got a job as a producer, so behind the scenes, right out of college [...]. I always wanted to be anchor, so I made a demo reel [...] then I went to Hagerstown, Maryland.

3. SHE MADE A CAMEO APPEARANCE ON JIMMY FALLON

4. SHE WAS ATTACKED BY A CAT ON LIVE TV

5. HER FATHER WAS IN THE MILITARY

My father was a Green Beret. He passed away when I was four [from] a training accident [...]. I always go around and do speaking engagements with military events and families. It's just amazing.

You can catch Taniya weekday mornings, right here on KPRC.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.