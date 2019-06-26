Get2Know KPRC 2's Taisha Walker

HOUSTON - KPRC 2's reporter Taisha Walker fills in as co-host of Houston Life for the day.

The native New Yorker is usually running around the city covering breaking news, but she stopped by the Houston Life studio to share more about her life behind the scenes.

I'm from Queens, New York. My family lives in Jamaica, New York. I don't know if they moved to Jamaica, from Jamaica...if that was on purpose or not, but I was the only one out of my siblings and my parents to be born in America," said Walker.

With such a strong on-air presence, you would never guess that up until high school, Walker was a shy child. She even hid in the closet during her eight birthday party.

These are my classmates, these are people that I know. I just did not like the attention on me. They were like 'Happy Birthday to You' and I ran upstairs and hid in the closet.

We wanted to get to know more about Walker, so we challenged her to a game of rapid fire.

RAPID FIRE WITH TAISHA WALKER

FAVORITE SMELL: Floral

SWEET OR SAVORY: Sweet

MORNING OR NIGHT: Morning

CELEB LOOK ALIKE: Kerry Washington

FAVORITE HOLIDAY: Christmas

WHO DO YOU ADMIRE THE MOST: My mom, she sacrificed a lot for us

GO-TO DANCE MOVE: I guess the two-step

MOST USED EMOJI: The heart face

BINGE WATCHING ANYTHING: I just finished The Handmaid's Tale

SEE THE FUTURE OR CHANGE THE PAST: Change the past

ONE THING WE DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOU: I'm into skincare

To connect with Taisha Walker or to see her complete bio, click here.

