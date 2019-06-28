Get2Know KPRC 2's Rose-Ann Aragon

HOUSTON - You normally see her on the evening news, but KPRC reporter Rose-Ann Aragon fills in as co-host of Houston Life for the day.

Here are three things you may not know about Aragon.

1. SHE'S A ONE-WOMAN-BAND

When you see some of my segments [...] I'm the one who's behind the camera shooting, I'm running around trying to do the interviews and I'm also writing and editing... and all of that jazz. Which actually I really love and I totally geek out doing."

2. SHE USED TO PLAY FOOTBALL

I was in an all-girls Filipina football league. It was a collegiate thing. Every single morning for a couple months we would train plays, we would do routes. I was a starting fullback.

3. HER GRANDFATHER IS GOING TO BE NINETY-NINE YEARS OLD

He taught me that you have to work hard with everything. That work ethic of nothing comes easy really came from him, and also my mother and my father.

We wanted to get to know more about Aragon, so we challenged her to a game of rapid fire.

RAPID FIRE WITH ROSE-ANN ARAGON

BIGGEST PET PEEVE: When people lie

HOW DO YOU LIKE YOUR COFFEE: Black

FAVORITE COLOR: Purple

ON A SCALE OF 1-10, HOW COOL ARE YOU: Umm...2?

FAVORITE MOVIE: The Godfather

NICKNAME: "Roe"

WHAT TIME DID YOU GO TO BED LAST NIGHT: Two, I don't need sleep!

SOMETHING YOU CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT: Books

FAVORITE PIZZA TOPPING: Pepperoni

WHAT COLOR IS YOUR TOOTHBRUSH: Gray?

MOST EMBARASSING MOMENT ON AIR: Saying my name twice

