Get to know Houston singer Christina Wells and discover her music plans after 'America's Got Talent'

HOUSTON - Houston native Christina Wells was a registered nurse when she decided to participate in Season 13 of "America’s Got Talent."

One year after her successful run on the show, on which she gained national fame and was a semifinalist, Wells decided to quit her job to focus on her music career.

“Nursing will always be there for me, I’m grateful for my education and I will always have it, but yeah, it’s time to take a bet on me and see if I can make this thing, the 15 minutes (of fame) to a lifetime,” said Wells, who stopped by our studio to promote her latest single “Ready or Not,” which she co-wrote with music producer Billy Dorsey.

“This new single is my message, it’s my battle-cry,” said Wells, who answered some fun questions to get to know her better.



Q: What is your favorite song to sing in the shower?

A: Skyscraper by Demi Lovato



Q: What artist that you’ve met has left you starstruck ?

A: Kelly Clarkson



Q: What is the hardest part of being a singer?

A: Vocal rest and maintenance! Taking care of my instrument means taking care of my body.



Q: What is your favorite color to wear?

A: Purple, purple, purple and more purple.



Q: What instruments do you play?

A: French horn, the right hand on the piano.



Q: What is the weirdest thing you have in your purse?

A: Alcohol pads.



Q: Who was your favorite judge on America’s got talent?

A: Simon Cowell



Q: What would you say to Simon Cowell if you have the chance to see him again?

A: Thank you!!!

Wells is returning to musical theater this summer in the upcoming ‘Suessical the Musical’ at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

For more details and to see her full interview on our show, watch the video above.

