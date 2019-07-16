Get rid of fine lines, wrinkles and under-eye bags with Plexaderm

HOUSTON - Looking for a product that can help reduce some of the key signs of aging on the face?

Plexaderm promises to help lessen the appearance of under-eye bags, fine lines and wrinkles, without the need for costly injections or painful surgery and recovery times.

This serum uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin.

You put it on and those wrinkles start to vanish right before your eyes, it goes to work in minutes,” said Casey Messer, lifestyle expert.

The results last for hours and you only need to use a small amount.

Plexaderm is offering Houston Life viewers a special 50% off with free shipping deal. To learn more, click here or call 1-800-923-7063.

This article is sponsored by Sheer Science.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.