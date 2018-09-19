Game Plan For Game Day

HOUSTON - From the crunch station to a crowd-pleasing dessert made in a microwave, America's C.E.O, Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird serves up his tailgating menu.

Tex Margarita

In a rocks glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces El Jimador silver tequila

1½ ounces blue curacao

3 ounces cranberry juice

1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

Stir and garnish with a red cherry and white stir straw.

Tex Margarita - Pitcher version (48 ounces)

In a pitcher, add:

12 ounces El Jimador silver tequila

12 ounces blue curacao

24 ounces cranberry juice

8 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

Top with water

Stir and serve over ice with a red cherry and a white stir straw.

Cool Everything Dip

This non-fat dip works with everything from vegetables to wings to an assortment of chips, or even as a topper on chili in place of the standard sour cream.

1 cup non-fat plain yogurt (preferably Greek-style)

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried ancho chili or chipotle chili powder (or a combination of the two)

Combine yogurt, hot sauce, onion powder, garlic powder and chili powder together in a small bowl. This is best made one day ahead so the flavors have time to blend.

Makes 1 cup

Note: You can add or subtract the heat to suit your taste. If you like it hot, add more hot sauce and chili powder.

Baked Wings

2 tablespoons paprika

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

5 tablespoons freshly, ground black pepper

6 tablespoon garlic powder

3 tablespoon onion powder

6 tablespoon salt

2½ tablespoons dried oregano

2½ tablespoons dried thyme

2 tablespoons Chinese five-spice powder

50 raw chicken wings

In a small bowl, combine the paprika, cayenne, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, oregano, thyme, and Chinese five-spice. Place 15 chicken wings in a large bowl and sprinkle liberally with 1/3 of the dry mixture. Toss until completely coated. Repeat the same process with 15 more wings, and then the last 20 wings. After all the wings have been completely coated, place on a baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Place the chicken wings on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake on the middle rack for 30 minutes, turn and bake for an additional 30 minutes.

Horseradish Dijon Sauce

Serve this with beef tenderloin sliders, burgers or any of your favorite sandwiches.

In a small bowl, combine:

1 cup sour cream or non-fat plain yogurt (preferably Greek-style)

¼ cup horseradish

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon Kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Makes 1 cup

Bourbon Pecan Fudge

20 ounces dark chocolate chips

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup bourbon

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups chopped pecans, lightly toasted

Line an 8 × 8-inch baking dish with waxed paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on each side.

In a large, microwaveable bowl, heat the chocolate chips on high for 90 seconds. Remove and stir well. Repeat for another 90 seconds and stir until fully melted. Add the sweetened condensed milk, bourbon, vanilla, and salt. Stir until smooth. Add the nuts and stir until fully incorporated.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Refrigerate for 1 hour, or until firm. Using the waxed paper, lift the fudge out of the pan and turn it out onto a cutting board. Remove and discard the waxed paper and cut into 8 slices by 8 slices to make 64 (1-inch) squares.

Wrap the fudge in a clean sheet of waxed paper and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Reprinted with permission from The Bourbon Country Cookbook by David Danielson and Tim Laird, Agate Surrey, 2018.

