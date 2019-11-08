From ‘The Voice' stage to Houston: Q&A with country singer Gyth Rygdon

HOUSTON - The holiday season in Houston officially kicks off tomorrow with the Annual Tree Lighting at Ice Spectacular at The Galleria, an iconic family tradition now in its 31st year.

And the headliner of that event -- runner-up from season 16 of "The Voice," country Singer Gyth Rigdon, stopped by Houston Life to share details about his journey to the national stage of the popular singing competition.

"This year has been life-changing, you know. They say it's a 10-year career and it really is, I'm 25 this year. I picked up the guitar when I was 15. I aired on "The Voice" a couple of weeks out after my 25th birthday. So, it was 10 years on the dot. We hit the national exposure and was "The Voice," and I achieved something that I never thought I would achieve," said the Louisiana native, who made it all the way to the finals as part of "Team Blake."

If you want to get to know Rygdon better, here's what he shared about his personal life.

Q: How would you define yourself in three words?

A: Determined, passionate and very blessed

Q: What is one goal you are determined to achieve in your lifetime?

A: Play the Grand Ole Opry

Q: What is your favorite song of all time?

A: "I Want to Be Loved Like That" by Shenandoah

Q: What do you do to relax?

A: Hunt, fish, and spend time among family and friends

Q: Television show you've binged on recently?

A: T"he Blacklist" and "Arrow"

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Gumbo or BBQ (it's too close to decide)

Q: What are the three things you can't live without?

A: My wife, my family and friends, my God

Q: What is the best thing you learned from Blake Shelton?

A: To always stay true to yourself! Never change for anything or anyone.

To see Rygdon's complete interview and live performance of his song, "Hollywood Love,"watch the video above.

And to see his best performances on "The Voice," watch the video below.

